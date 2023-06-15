Aurora police: Man battered, threatened to shoot victim

A man has been charged with several crimes after battering and threatening to shoot a person inside a home on the 1800 block of Lily Street in Aurora, authorities said.

Wilmer Evaristo, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Aurora police had responded to a 911 call about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, Evaristo exited the home but refused to surrender, then attempted to go back inside, police said.

Fearing he would harm the people inside, police struck Evaristo with a nonlethal round, which knocked him to the ground, the news release said.

Evaristo pushed officers and attempted to bite another, police said. One officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Evaristo was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two felony counts of possessing a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card, one felony count of possession of a defaced firearm, one felony count of aggravated resisting a peace officer causing injury, two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated assault.

His bail was set at $250,000, and he is being held at the Kane County jail, officials said.