School financial secretary charged with stealing from Indian Prairie Dist. 204

An Indian Prairie Unit District 204 worker has been accused of using a district credit card to buy things for herself.

Tracie Mondell, 39, of the 400 block of Gartner Road in Naperville, is charged with felony theft of government property.

Mondell was the financial secretary at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville and had been issued a district credit card. Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, 2022, she used it to buy between $500 and $10,000 worth of items, according to police.

She is free on $300 bond. Her next court date is July 18.