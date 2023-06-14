Rooney out after less than 2 years as Round Lake Beach village administrator

Round Lake Beach will be looking for a village administrator after officially parting ways with Mark Rooney, who had been on the job for less than two years.

The village board during a special meeting Monday approved a separation agreement with Rooney, who started Oct. 4, 2021, as the first new village administrator in 28 years.

Rooney resigned for undisclosed personal reasons effective May 26, per the agreement.

Details of his departure were not made public. The agreement reads the parties wanted to resolve differences amicably and agreed not to "disparage or denigrate" the other either orally or in writing.

Rooney is leaving in good standing, which will be acknowledged by the village if any inquiries are made for potential employers, according to the agreement.

Rooney will be paid for all unused accumulated vacation and get $10,000 less withholdings and deductions. The village will pay for his family COBRA health insurance premium, if he chooses that coverage, for the month of June.

Rooney was being paid a base annual salary of $193,357, and total compensation of $224,225.

Rooney had 25 years of experience in suburban government, including stints in Highwood, Wheeling, North Chicago and Carpentersville. He returned to his longtime home in Highwood after serving three years as town manager in Westerly, Rhode Island, a tourist town.

He replaced Dave Kilbane, who retired in April 2021 after 28 years.

At the time Rooney was selected, officials said the village was looking for a highly experienced manager who understood state and county government and who had the experience to sustain and build activity along Rollins Road, its main business corridor.

An internal and external search for a replacement will be conducted, according to the village.

"Both myself and the village board are extremely confident our outstanding staff is more than capable of handling this change in structure while we seek an experienced village administrator to lead us into the future," Round Lake Beach Mayor Scott Nickles said.