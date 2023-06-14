North Aurora police ask for help in stolen trike case

Authorities say this man stole a recumbent electric trike from a North Aurora resident on Monday afternoon. Courtesy of North Aurora police

North Aurora police have asked for the public's help in recovering a resident's recumbent electric trike and identifying the man who they say stole it Monday.

The crime took place about 3:40 p.m. on the 100 block of South Lincolnway Avenue.

The trike is a black Eco Delta SX worth nearly $3,000. The owner has mobility issues and needs the trike to get around.

Police described the thief as a white, possibly Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is tall and thin with a tattoo on his left forearm and was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a hat and a black backpack.

The thief left a blue mountain bike with a flat tire at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the North Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705 or leave an anonymous tip at (630) 897-8705 and choose option 2.