Naperville police say calls are a scam

Naperville police say a scammer is behind the calls some residents received Wednesday demanding gift cards.

In an alert posted to social media, police said the scammer introduces himself as a Naperville officer and demands payment through gift cards to clear a supposed arrest warrant.

The Naperville Police Department shows up on caller ID, but local authorities would never demand payment over the phone.

Police remind residents not to divulge personal information over the phone and to call (630) 420-6666 to report scam attempts.