Missing man last seen in Aurora on June 7

Police are searching for missing man who was last seen in Aurora on June 7.

Authorities say Gerardo Garcia Navarro, 46, has a medical condition that places him in danger.

Navarro is white, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and gray running shoes.

Anyone with information about Navarro's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.