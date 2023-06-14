Missing man last seen in Aurora on June 7
Updated 6/14/2023 9:14 PM
Police are searching for missing man who was last seen in Aurora on June 7.
Authorities say Gerardo Garcia Navarro, 46, has a medical condition that places him in danger.
Navarro is white, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and gray running shoes.
Anyone with information about Navarro's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.
