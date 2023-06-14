Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say

Police say a shooting Wednesday that left a man and a woman dead in Geneva's Eagle Brook subdivision involved this silver vehicle. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday that left a man and a woman dead in Geneva's Eagle Brook subdivision. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Police and other responders from Kane County descended on a Geneva's Eagle Brook subdivision Wednesday evening after a shooting that left a man and a woman dead. Brenda Schory/Shaw Local News Network

Two people were killed Wednesday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva that involved a man and his ex-wife, authorities said.

Geneva Deputy Chief Matt Dean confirmed that two people died in a domestic dispute on Pebble Beach Court.

Kane County Coroner Bob Russell said a man shot his ex-wife before then turning the gun on himself. The man later died at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Russell said.

Authorities were not releasing the identities of the people involved. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene; it was unclear what type.

Police said they got a panicked 911 call from inside the house just before 5:30 p.m., saying there had been gunshots, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The officers found the woman dead.

Police said one victim was found inside the home while another was found outside the home near a silver vehicle that is also part of the investigation, ABC 7 reported.

"Right now it's a death investigation until we can determine what happened in that home," Chief Eric Passarelli said. "Right now, we just don't know."

A large contingent of police and other first responders from Kane County descended on Geneva's Eagle Brook subdivision Wednesday evening after the shooting. The upscale neighborhood butts up to the Eagle Brook Country Club golf course and is adjacent to Geneva's busy Randall Road corridor.

Neighbor Sharon Fredrickson said she heard fire trucks, ambulances and more than a dozen police squad cars in the area at about 4:45 p.m.

Another neighbor said he heard helicopters and came outside to find the huge police presence.

"My neighbor came over, knocked on my door and said, 'Mike come out side, take a look,'" Mike Sloan said. "I come out and there's 25 to 30 police cars up and down the street, not a very big street."