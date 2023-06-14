Hanover Park hosting Resources Fair highlighting township services June 20
Updated 6/14/2023 4:29 PM
Attendees are required to register in advance for a free Resources Fair showcasing the services available from the four townships intersecting Hanover Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 2121 W. Lake St. in Hanover Park.
Refreshments also will be available. To register, email Hanover Park Human Resources Director Barry Kurcz at bkurcz@hpil.org.
