Get vehicle stickers at Maine Township hall

Illinois residents have a new place to get vehicle license plate stickers -- the Maine Township hall in Park Ridge.

Stickers are available in the clerk's department at the hall, 1700 Ballard Road. They can be purchased weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sticker prices vary based on a variety of factors. A $7 convenience fee will be added to the price of each sticker. Cash, credit cards or debit cards are accepted.

For more information, call the clerk's office at (847) 297-2510.