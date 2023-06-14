 

Des Plaines resident lost $1,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scam, police say

  • Taylor Swift performs in May at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. A Des Plaines resident was scammed out of $1,000 she thought she was using to buy three tickets to see Swift in Detroit, police said.

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/14/2023 1:12 PM

A Des Plaines woman who thought she was buying Taylor Swift concert tickets from someone using social media was scammed out of $1,000, police said Wednesday.

The 58-year-old woman was trying to purchase three tickets to see Swift perform in Detroit, Des Plaines police spokeswoman Katie Kozlowski said.

 

Swift had two shows in the Motor City this past weekend as part of her Eras Tour, which stopped at Soldier Field for three shows earlier in the month.

The purported ticket seller had created a Facebook post about having tickets for the June 9 show, Kozlowski said.

After agreeing on a price, the Des Plaines woman sent the money June 6 using a payment app but never received the tickets.

The woman tried contacting the purported seller several times starting June 8, asking for the tickets or a refund, Kozlowski said.

She never heard back.

Swift's publicist couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.

Kozlowski said people should be careful when sending money online or with an app.

"Consider meeting the seller/buyer at a safe exchange location like your local police department," Kozlowski said.

