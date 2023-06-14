 

Cause of Olympian's death ruled blunt-force trauma

    Ski jumper Patrick Gasienica competes for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Associated Press

 
Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died from the blunt-force trauma he suffered in a motorcycle crash Monday, according to a news release Wednesday from the McHenry County coroner's office.

Gasienica, 24, was one of three Norge Ski Club members who represented Team USA in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

 

Witnesses to the 5:30 p.m. crash on the 1000 block of Cherry Valley Road in Bull Valley told investigators they saw the motorcycle speeding before the driver lost control and slid underneath a pickup truck, according to a Bull Valley Police Department news release.

The driver of the pickup truck told investigators he was traveling south on Cherry Valley Road, approaching a curve, when he saw a motorcycle sliding across the road, followed by its driver. The pickup truck's driver was able to stop before a collision, according to the release.

Gasienica was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner's office.

Gasienica grew up jumping at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. He lived with his mother, Jolanta Kiwior, in McHenry. He made his International Ski and Snowboard Federation debut in 2015 and competed for the USA in the 2016 and 2017 Junior World Ski Championships.

A motorcycle helmet was found near the scene, but it is unknown if Gasienica was wearing it at the time of the crash, Bull Valley Police Chief Tracy Dickens wrote in an email.

The investigation is ongoing.

No damage to the pickup was reported, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

