Bicyclist dies after being struck by Pace bus in Des Plaines

A Des Plaines man, who police say swerved into the path of a Pace bus Saturday afternoon and was struck, died Monday from injuries sustained in the collision.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reported 50-year-old Edgar L. Soriano Aguilar died from brain injuries suffered in the crash.

Des Plaines police said Aguilar was riding his bike at about 5:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Touhy Avenue near the Lee Street intersection when he reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle and was struck by the bus.

Aguilar was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he died two days later, authorities said.

No citations have been issued, police said.