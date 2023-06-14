Aurora man charged in Batavia crash that critically injured teen on bike
Updated 6/14/2023 6:55 PM
An Aurora man has been charged in a crash that critically injured a teenage bicyclist on May 31 in Batavia.
Batavia police said Wednesday that Cesar A. Gandarilla, 38, of the 400 block West New York Street, has been charged with six felony counts of aggravated DUI, misdemeanor unlawful cannabis use by a driver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and misdemeanor aggravated use of a communication device while driving, in addition to numerous traffic violations.
Authorities allege that Gandarilla was driving a GMC Denali south on Batavia Avenue when he struck the teen, who was biking in the crosswalk at Union Avenue.
Gandarilla is not yet in custody, according to Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza.
