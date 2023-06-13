Waukegan pitches lakefront site for new Bears stadium

With Chicago Bears officials saying their proposal for a new stadium at Arlington Park is "at risk," yet another city is reaching out to team officials in hopes of luring the NFL franchise to town.

The latest entry in what's shaping up as a potential bidding war for the team is Waukegan, whose mayor on Monday sent Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren a letter suggesting several sites in the city, including property along Lake Michigan.

"In addition to the availability of land controlled by the City of Waukegan, the city also has excellent transportation infrastructure as Waukegan is located along Interstate 94 and U.S. Route 41, a major stop on Metra's Union Pacific North Line, and is home to Waukegan National Airport," Mayor Ann B. Taylor's letter states.

Taylor notes that Waukegan's lakefront is just 20 minutes from the Bears' Halas Hall headquarters in Lake Forest and the team has a long history with the city.

"The city of Waukegan was home to the Bears' winter training facility in the early 1990s," she wrote. "For generations, Bears players have called Lake County their home, including the neighboring towns of Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Libertyville, Gurnee, Vernon Hills, Mettawa, and others. Some members of the Bears organization currently live in my neighborhood in Waukegan."

Taylor's pitch comes less than two weeks after Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli met with Warren to discuss potential stadium sites in that city.

At the time of that meeting, the Bears issued a statement saying its 326-acres at Arlington Park no longer was the team's "singular focus" as a location for a new stadium. The statement indicates that ongoing disagreements over potential property tax assessments for the Arlington Heights land played a role in the team's decision to explore other sites.

The Bears in February closed on the $197 million purchase of Arlington Park from Churchill Downs Inc. and have since released preliminary plans for a potential $5 billion redevelopment of the property highlighted by a domed stadium.

However, the team has since taken issue with the potential tax bill for the site. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi raised the assessed value of the property from $33.5 million to $197 million this year, which would increase the annual property tax bill from $2.8 million to $16.2 million.