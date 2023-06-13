Three injured in multivehicle morning crash in Naperville
Updated 6/13/2023 2:47 PM
Three people were injured, one critically, in a multivehicle crash Tuesday morning on Plainfield-Naperville Road in Naperville.
Police officials said the crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. when a southbound 2015 Ford Escape crossed into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck two other vehicles.
Several other vehicle were struck by debris from the collision, police said.
Plainfield-Naperville Road was closed until about 1 p.m. between Leverenz Road and Gateshead Drive as investigators scoured the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No citations have been issued.
