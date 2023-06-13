Round Lake Beach man dies from ATV crash injuries
Updated 6/13/2023 8:13 PM
A 40-year-old Round Lake Beach man who lost control of his ATV and crashed June 4 has died from his injuries.
The Lake County coroner's office was notified Sunday of Neil Gerfen's death at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Round Lake Beach police said June 5 that Gerfen had been speeding on Long Lake Road before he lost control and flipped his ATV near the intersection with Clearwater Circle.
Gerfen's neighbor Robert V. Martin, 60, faces a felony obstruction of justice charge for removing the ATV from the crash scene, police said.
