Round Lake Beach man dies from ATV crash injuries

A 40-year-old Round Lake Beach man who lost control of his ATV and crashed June 4 has died from his injuries.

The Lake County coroner's office was notified Sunday of Neil Gerfen's death at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Round Lake Beach police said June 5 that Gerfen had been speeding on Long Lake Road before he lost control and flipped his ATV near the intersection with Clearwater Circle.

Gerfen's neighbor Robert V. Martin, 60, faces a felony obstruction of justice charge for removing the ATV from the crash scene, police said.