Report: Multiple-vehicle crash closes Plainfield-Naperville Road in Naperville
Updated 6/13/2023 8:56 AM
Plainfield-Naperville Road in Naperville is closed between Gateshead Drive and 87th Street after reports of a crash involving five or six vehicles, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m.
Police officials said two people were transported to a hospital with injuries.
