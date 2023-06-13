Police: Lake Villa-area man had child send him nude videos and images

A Lake Villa-area man was charged with three felonies Monday after police said he possessed child pornography, including photos and videos of an acquaintance's daughter.

Eric R. Studdard, 37, is in custody and a Lake County judge is expected to set his bail at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said the mother of the girl immediately contacted his office when she discovered images of her on Studdard's phone.

"We will always invest all of our resources to identify and arrest those who prey on children," Idleburg said.

After the woman called 911, sheriff's deputies went to Studdard's home in Fox Lake to investigate her accusation.

According to officials, investigators discovered numerous videos and images of child pornography, including child pornography of the girl.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said investigators believe Studdard posed as a child online to persuade the girl to send pornographic videos and images of herself to him.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, officials said.