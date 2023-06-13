Mundelein neighborhood getting more than $3.6 million in street repairs

More than $3.6 million in extensive street repairs soon will be underway in Mundelein.

Five streets in the Hawthorne Hills residential neighborhood are scheduled to be rebuilt, said Adam Boeche, Mundelein's director of public works and engineering.

They are West Hawthorne Boulevard, Woodlawn Drive, Quigley Street, Cardinal Place and Balmoral Drive. All the streets are west of Lake Street and north of Diamond Lake.

As part of the project, underground sewers will be replaced, too, Boeche said. Some streets will get curbs and storm gutters for the first time.

"The change will be remarkable," Mayor Steve Lentz said. "The neighborhood's appeal will be greater than it already is."

The streets were selected for improvement this year as part of the village's ongoing capital improvement program, which prioritizes future road projects based on surface condition, utility maintenance history and other factors, Boeche said.

The capital program works on a five-year cycle but is updated annually based on new data.

Boeche thanked the residents who will be affected by the street projects for their patience.

"I think our residents realize that the short duration of inconvenience is well worth the 12 to 15 years of well-conditioned public infrastructure they will have," he said.

Schaumburg-based A Lamp Concrete Contractors will do the work. The village board unanimously approved a contract with the company Monday night during its meeting at village hall. There was no discussion or opposition.

The company had presented the least costly of five bids that ranged as high as nearly $4.4 million.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year, Boeche said.

Affected residents and others can learn about the progress of the projects once they begin at rb.gy/et01r.