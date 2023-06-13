Lake Barrington man charged after accidentally shooting himself in leg during bad dream

A Lake Barrington man is facing felony charges of illegal possession and discharge of a gun after shooting himself in the leg because he dreamed someone was breaking into his home, police said.

The man told police in April that while he was asleep he got out of bed, grabbed a loaded gun off his nightstand and shot himself, police said.

Mark M. Dicara, 62, was charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm -- after investigators determined he had a revoked FOID card and was not allowed to possess the gun with which he had shot himself.

He posted $15,000 cash, or 10% of the $150,000 bail set by a Lake County judge on June 9, to be released from jail.

Lake County sheriff's office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said that around 9:50 p.m. April 10, Dicara called 911 and reported he had shot himself. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the house applied a tourniquet to Dicara's leg because he was losing a lot of blood. Dicara was then taken to a hospital.

Covelli said investigators then tried to determine whether Dicara was in legal possession of the handgun.

Dicara is due back in court June 29.