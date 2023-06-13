Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday in Elgin
The African-American Coalition of Kane County will host a Juneteenth Cultural Festival on Saturday at Festival Park in Elgin.
The event will celebrate African-American culture and feature food vendors, a beer garden by Moor's Brewing Company, a kids zone, a market and live music and DJs throughout the day.
A "Salute to Africa" 54 flag procession kicks off the event at 11 a.m. and festivities continue until 11 p.m.
