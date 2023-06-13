DuPage County chair suggests stripping clerk of election powers amid disputes over clerk's spending

DuPage County officials are considering removing the election commission from the county clerk's control after a defiant clerk said she remains at odds with the county over financial issues.

For the first time in months, DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek reported to board members in person during Tuesday's finance committee meeting to answer questions about outstanding bills.

Kaczmarek read a brief statement in which she invited board members to her office to discuss concerns, then left the committee meeting.

"At this time good-faith discussions between my office and other county stakeholders have not yielded an agreed-upon understanding of an appropriate policy," Kaczmarek read from a prepared statement. "In the interest of continuing those good-faith discussions, I will not be engaging in public debate on these issues today."

Kaczmarek came under fire last month for unpaid bills, due to lack of funds in specific budget line items. The 11 unpaid bills, totaling $180,520, ranged from $16 to more than $87,000.

Kaczmarek on Tuesday reported that eight of the 11 bills have been paid and she is working with the county staff to ensure the remaining three are paid. However, she remained steadfast in raising questions about the board's ability to limit how she spends her money or impose restrictions on her office.

"This is a question to which my office still has not received a satisfactory answer, despite attempts to address the issue with the state's attorney's office and senior county board staff," she said.

County board members, however, pointed to a letter from the Illinois attorney general's office saying the county has the right to implement an accounting process for all county offices. DuPage County Auditor Bill White noted every other countywide elected official follows the same process, which requires office holders or department heads to request line-item transfers if there are not enough funds in a particular line item to cover a bill.

"I have made it perfectly clear to the clerk that I do not care about what her opinion is; they are not attorneys," DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said during Tuesday's finance committee meeting, referring to the county clerk's disagreement with opinions from the DuPage County state's attorney and the Illinois attorney general's office. "What I care about is that they are being compliant with what they are being told. That is our struggle."

Board members said they were disappointed with the response and that Kaczmarek did not stay to publicly answer questions.

Conroy said she is asking Berlin to investigate whether the county board can take action to remove the election commission from the county clerk's authority. In 2018, county board members took action to merge the two offices.

"If this is too much for the clerk to bear ... can we undo that and reestablish the election commission?" board member Jim Zay asked, expressing support for Conroy's proposal.

Zay said the concern goes beyond the 11 unpaid bills and has been years in the making. In the recent past, Kaczmarek faced questions over unclaimed revenue from the county's cannabis tax. Zay added she did not cooperate with last year's budget process and county finance officials had to draft her budget.

"Everybody thinks this is something that just happened," Zay said. "This has been ongoing for years."

Board members continued to press for misdemeanor criminal charges against Kaczmarek if she goes over budget. Berlin, however, said that likely would not occur until the fall if she overspends on salaries. County officials have estimated the clerk's office will be over budget on salaries due to increases, some as high as 30%, that Kaczmarek gave to some employees.

Kaczmarek last month said she awarded the increases to help retain employees and to better match salaries in other county departments.