Assistance League offers scholarships to College of DuPage students

Assistance League Chicagoland West is awarding five $3,500 scholarships to students with demonstrated financial need who are currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a degree or certificate program at College of DuPage.

In addition to financial need, the selection process is based on academic merit and the student's commitment to their course of study.

Current COD students must be in good standing with a grade-point average of 2.5 or above and have completed a minimum of nine credit hours applicable to the degree or certificate program in which they are enrolled.

Applicants who are not enrolled at COD must be 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and be seeking to improve their career prospects through a degree or certificate program at COD.

Scholarship applications are due on July 1. To apply, go to www.alcw.org and click on the "Scholarship Application" link on the home page.

All funds raised by the Assistance League Chicagoland West support programs for adults and children in need throughout DuPage and western Cook counties.