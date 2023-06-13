After days of delays, city moves migrant families from North Side to Daley College
Updated 6/13/2023 5:30 PM
Three busloads of migrant families were moved from the High Ridge YMCA on the North Side to to Daley College, at 76th and Pulaski in West Lawn.
The buses left the YMCA just after 2:30 p.m. for the nearly 25-mile trip to Daley College.
Rich Guidice, Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff, said families with children needed to moved to Daley College to free the High Ridge YMCA to be used exclusively for single men who now dominate the 500+ population still sleeping on the floors of Chicago police stations.
"We prefer to keep families separated from single men and keep the families intact for safety and security," Guidice said.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
