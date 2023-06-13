After days of delays, city moves migrant families from North Side to Daley College

Erin Armstrong, a preschool teacher with Philip Rogers Fine Arts Elementary School, gives out T-shirts outside the High Ridge YMCA on Tuesday. She and other teachers have grown close to many of the migrant children staying at the Y with their families, but those families were moved Tuesday to Daley College on the Southwest Side. Kaitlin Washburn/Chicago Sun-Times

A CTA bus arrives at the High Ridge YMCA, 2424 W. Touhy Ave., in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon to move migrant families to Daley College. Kaitlin Washburn/Chicago Sun-Times

Three busloads of migrant families were moved from the High Ridge YMCA on the North Side to to Daley College, at 76th and Pulaski in West Lawn.

The buses left the YMCA just after 2:30 p.m. for the nearly 25-mile trip to Daley College.

Rich Guidice, Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff, said families with children needed to moved to Daley College to free the High Ridge YMCA to be used exclusively for single men who now dominate the 500+ population still sleeping on the floors of Chicago police stations.

"We prefer to keep families separated from single men and keep the families intact for safety and security," Guidice said.

