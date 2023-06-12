Walk for the Homeless set for June 24 in Glen Ellyn

Peoples Community Church in Glen Ellyn will hold its annual "3 Mile Walk for the Homeless" on Saturday, June 24.

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, 670 S. Lambert Road. The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and proceed eastward around the College of DuPage campus.

Registration is $15. Participants also are encouraged to bring a nonperishable canned food item and toiletries.

For registration, visit www.pcc-onlinechurch.org/events.