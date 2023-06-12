Walk for the Homeless set for June 24 in Glen Ellyn
Updated 6/12/2023 11:48 AM
Peoples Community Church in Glen Ellyn will hold its annual "3 Mile Walk for the Homeless" on Saturday, June 24.
Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, 670 S. Lambert Road. The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and proceed eastward around the College of DuPage campus.
Registration is $15. Participants also are encouraged to bring a nonperishable canned food item and toiletries.
For registration, visit www.pcc-onlinechurch.org/events.
