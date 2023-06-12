Three hospitalized after crash on Lake-Cook Road in Deer Park
Updated 6/12/2023 6:22 PM
Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash Monday morning in Deer Park that closed down a stretch of Lake-Cook Road.
Article Comments
