Recycle-O-Rama Saturday in Hainesville

Items to be recycled, reused or donated will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, during Recycle-O-Rama at Hainesville village hall, 100 Hainesville Road.

A variety of items will be accepted at this event, including clothing, shoes, books, eyeglasses and more.

Shredding for up to four bankers' boxes of personal confidential documents also will be available.

Visitors should stay in their cars. Items should be marked in bags in the trunk to be removed by volunteers.

Other accepted items include stuffed/plush animals and dolls; new, gently used or worn clothing of all sizes and fabric types; and bed and table linens.

Visit swalco.org for a complete list.