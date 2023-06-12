Pritzker delivers 'The Office'-themed commencement address at Northwestern -- with Steve Carell in audience

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives the commencement address at Northwestern University on Monday. His speech, delivered at Ryan Field, offered guidelines to students using quotes from the TV show "The Office." Steve Carell, one of the stars of that show, was in the audience because one of his children was graduating. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday gave Northwestern University graduates practical advice he learned from some of his favorite characters on "The Office."

But the Democratic governor didn't know he'd be delivering a commencement address in front of Michael Scott himself, according to his office.

Actor Steve Carell, who played Scott on the show, along with his wife, Nancy, who also appeared on the sitcom, were at Ryan Field to celebrate their daughter's graduation from the university.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.