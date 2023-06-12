Pritzker delivers 'The Office'-themed commencement address at Northwestern -- with Steve Carell in audience
Updated 6/12/2023 4:45 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday gave Northwestern University graduates practical advice he learned from some of his favorite characters on "The Office."
But the Democratic governor didn't know he'd be delivering a commencement address in front of Michael Scott himself, according to his office.
Actor Steve Carell, who played Scott on the show, along with his wife, Nancy, who also appeared on the sitcom, were at Ryan Field to celebrate their daughter's graduation from the university.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
|
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.