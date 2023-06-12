Open house to feature renovated St. Charles Professional Center
Updated 6/12/2023 10:00 AM
The N2 Workspaces team has spent months renovating the St. Charles Professional Center at 200 West River Drive into a modernized office space.
The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23. It will be followed by an open house with refreshments and live music on deck space. Those in attendance will get a firsthand look at N2 Workspace's rentable offices, desks, and cubicles, as well as other amenities like the fully-equipped fitness center.
For information, visit n2workspaces.com.
Article Comments
