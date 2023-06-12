Nursing assistant accused of abusing patient at Elgin Mental Health Center
Updated 6/12/2023 8:09 PM
A certified nursing assistant has been arrested on allegations she abused a patient at the Elgin Mental Health Center, the Illinois State Police announced.
