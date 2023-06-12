Music, food and fun in store for Prospect Heights Block Party June 17
Two bands, Classical Blast and Serendipity, are scheduled to perform during the one-day Prospect Heights Block Party on June 17.
The free event will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. on Elm Street near West Camp McDonald Road.
There will be a beer & wine garden in addition to several food trucks including Your Sister's Tomato, Aunt Tina's Sound Bites and Kona Ice.
The party includes a Kids' Zone with inflatable attractions, a gaga pit and a strolling juggler from RC Juggles.
The Prospect Heights competitive dance team will perform. There also will be bingo and a pet pageant.
The Lions Club will host its annual duck race fundraiser. Ducks are numbered as they are sponsored, and they "race" down the waterslide.
Local agencies will be on-site to provide information about services such as the Natural Resource Commission and Prospect Heights Public Library District.