Music, food and fun in store for Prospect Heights Block Party June 17

The Prospect Heights Block Party will return during the afternoon and evening of June 17 on Elm Street near West Camp McDonald Road. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

Two bands, Classical Blast and Serendipity, are scheduled to perform during the one-day Prospect Heights Block Party on June 17.

The free event will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. on Elm Street near West Camp McDonald Road.

There will be a beer & wine garden in addition to several food trucks including Your Sister's Tomato, Aunt Tina's Sound Bites and Kona Ice.

The party includes a Kids' Zone with inflatable attractions, a gaga pit and a strolling juggler from RC Juggles.

The Prospect Heights competitive dance team will perform. There also will be bingo and a pet pageant.

The Lions Club will host its annual duck race fundraiser. Ducks are numbered as they are sponsored, and they "race" down the waterslide.

Local agencies will be on-site to provide information about services such as the Natural Resource Commission and Prospect Heights Public Library District.