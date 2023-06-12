Hanover Park Juneteenth Celebration set for June 17

Hanover Park's Sister Cities Committee will host its Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road.

The event will feature a "Real Men Grill" competition, live entertainment, face painting, balloon art, games and more.

For more information, call (630) 823-5504 or email sistercities@hpil.org.