Hanover Park Juneteenth Celebration set for June 17
Updated 6/12/2023 11:48 AM
Hanover Park's Sister Cities Committee will host its Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road.
The event will feature a "Real Men Grill" competition, live entertainment, face painting, balloon art, games and more.
For more information, call (630) 823-5504 or email sistercities@hpil.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.