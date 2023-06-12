Downtown Barrington railroad crossing closing until June 23

The rail crossing at Main Street between Park Avenue and Ela Street in downtown Barrington is scheduled to be closed for repairs until 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

A posted detour will direct vehicles to Hough Street (Route 59) and Northwest Highway (Route 14). ruck traffic will be detoured to Hough Street, Dundee Road (Route 68) and Northwest Highway.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Drivers also are

urged to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and

be on the alert for workers and equipment.