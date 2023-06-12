 

Bail set at $2 million for Aurora man charged in fatal crash

  Joshua Crye

    Joshua Crye

 
By Elizabeth Rymut
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/12/2023 7:04 PM

Bail was set Monday at $2 million for an Aurora man charged with aggravated DUI in a deadly crash.

