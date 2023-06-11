Pingree Grove man faces eighth DUI conviction

A Pingree Grove man with seven prior DUI convictions now faces six to 30 years in prison if found guilty an eighth time, according to police, court and state records.

A Kane County grand jury indicted Daniel A. Skonieczny, 55, of the 1900 block of North Carlton Court, on multiple felony aggravated driving under the influence charges stemming from his arrest in April, records show.

According to Illinois Secretary of State records, Skonieczny previously was convicted of DUI on June 10, 1987; Nov. 8, 1988; Feb. 11, 1989; April 10, 1989; May 30, 1989; Nov. 2, 1990; and June 19, 2011.

Skonieczny's attorney could not be reached for comment.

According to a Hampshire police report, which was released after a Freedom of Information Act request, officers noticed Skonieczny driving a silver 2013 Toyota Highlander at 1:10 a.m. April 9, in the left turn lane of Route 20 to enter the Interstate 90 ramp.

"The Toyota drove to the center of the intersection, turn(ed) around facing eastbound in the westbound lane," according to the police report. "Then the Toyota made a left turn to the northbound I-90 access road to the Road Ranger, located at 19N681 U.S. Route 20, Hampshire, driving on the wrong side of the street, northbound in the southbound lane."

Road Ranger is a 24-hour gas station and convenience store.

Skonieczny refused to submit to field sobriety tests or to give a breath sample, according to the report.

Records show Skonieczny posted $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 13.