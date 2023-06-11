 

Not so nifty: Long Grove bridge hit for 50th time since reopening

  • For the third time this month -- and 50th time since it reopened in 2020 -- Long Grove's iconic covered bridge has been hit. The latest occurred Saturday and involved a charter bus, officials say.

  • A charter bus became the 50th vehicle to strike Long Grove's covered bridge since the iconic structure reopened in 2020, authorities say.

Updated 6/11/2023 2:46 PM

An inauspicious milestone was reached Saturday when Long Grove's iconic covered bridge was hit by a vehicle for the 50th time since it reopened in 2020.

Village Manager Greg Jackson confirmed the crash, saying he received notification shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. While he's still awaiting full details, reports indicate the vehicle was a bus belonging to M & M Buses, a Chicago-based charter bus service.

 

The bus suffered damage to its back end and an air-conditioning unit peeled off its roof, video taken at the scene shows. A Lake County sheriff's patrol vehicle stopped the bus in front of the Chatterbox, 330 Old McHenry Road, which shared video of the scene on its Facebook page.

The tongue-in-cheek Facebook post noted that customers visiting the Chatterbox the rest of the day would get a 10% discount "if you say number 50."

It was the third time this month a vehicle has slammed into the bridge.

On June 2, a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso driven by a 66-year-old Chicago man punctured the facade in the usually sturdy wooden bridge. The driver of the truck was cited.

Three days later, the bridge was struck by a 2015 Mercedes 3500 being driven by a 24-year-old Elgin man. The driver, Benjamin Burge, also was cited, Jackson said.

Prior to June, the most recent crash was on April 15.

