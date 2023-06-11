How Geneva police used surveillance footage to arrest burglary suspects

Geneva police used surveillance footage to track suspected car burglars, resulting in the arrest of two men last week, according to police reports and court records.

David M. Santo, 37, of the 300 block of Ridge Road in North Aurora, and Mark D. Beltran, 48, of the 600 block of Cleveland Street in Aurora, each face three counts of felony burglary without causing damage, three counts of theft of property valued at less than $500 and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, records show.

Both have previous burglary convictions in Kane County, Santo in 2013 and Beltran in 2003, according to a police report.

Their charges stem the burglaries is three unlocked vehicles between 1:48 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. May 12, reports state, within a small area of the city: the 100 block of South Cambridge Drive, the 2200 block of Wildflower Court and the 220 block of Wild Dunes Court.

Officers tracked surveillance camera footage showing a vehicle with its headlights off stopping at the South Cambridge Driveway at 1:49 a.m., depicting someone with a flashlight looking into vehicles in the driveway, a report states.

The next day, May 13, Santo allegedly pawned a gray Dell laptop matching one reported stolen from the vehicle in South Cambridge Drive, according to the report. After the owner identified the laptop as his, surveillance footage at the pawnshop showed Santo selling the laptop, the report states.

A purse containing Chase credit and debit cards was taken from the car on Wild Dunes Court, according to police. Minutes before 5 a.m., the victim received a text message indicating her cards had been used to try to buy $517.29 in merchandise at Walgreens, but the transactions were denied, according to the report.

Santo's public defender Seth McClure said he had no comment. Beltran's public defender had not yet been assigned as of last week.

In an email, Geneva Deputy Police Chief Brian Maduzia praised officers for their work on the case.

"I know our detectives are working more than five cases that may (or may not) be linked to Mr. Santo and Mr. Beltran," Maduzia wrote. " I'm sure other law enforcement agencies in the area are doing some additional investigations in their towns. I will decline to comment on the extent of the investigative work at this time, as all those cases are still under active investigation."

Maduzia also urged residents to lock their cars and remove their valuables, as the majority of car burglaries are crimes of opportunity and are preventable.

Beltran is being held in the Kane County jail on $71,000 bail, according to jail records. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.

Santo also is in custody at the jail, on $68,800 bail, records show. He's due in court Aug. 4.