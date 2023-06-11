Former Des Plaines police commander, current Lake Bluff cop, dies unexpectedly

A former Des Plaines police commander, who more recently served as an officer in Lake Bluff, died unexpectedly last week while off duty.

Jeff Jacoby, 55, died Tuesday in Mercer, Wisconsin, doing one of things he loved doing the most: fishing with his friends, according to an online obituary.

"Although his time with the village of Lake Bluff was relatively brief, Jeff made an immediate impact on the department and was very well liked by all that worked or interacted with him," reads a statement on the Lake Bluff Police Department's Facebook page. "He was always quick to share his experience and extensive training with fellow officers and received letters of appreciation by the village and others for his fine work and elevation of our department and he always did these things with his special humor and wit."

Jacoby joined the Lake Bluff force in 2020, shortly after retiring from a 27-year career in Des Plaines. He started in Des Plaines as a patrol officer and moved up the ranks to detective, sergeant and then patrol commander, a position in which he supervised 20 officers, officials said.

Jacoby earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement administration at Western Illinois University and a certificate of completion from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School for Police Staff and Command.

Survivors include his wife, Lori, and children, Jenna and Jake.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.

An GoFundMe online fundraiser has been launched at https://tinyurl.com/2p8mrx76 to assist with Jenna's and Jake's educations.

"We are all in shock and devastated with Jeff's passing and want to be there for Lori, Jenna and Jake as much as we can to try and fill this huge void they all have to endure now and go on living their lives without him," Jacoby's sister-in-law, Lisa Neubauer, wrote on the fundraising page. "Jeff, I hope the fishing is as good in heaven as it was this week. You will truly be missed!"