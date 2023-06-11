Elgin man charged in crash that killed 2 Schaumburg High School grads

An Elgin man has been charged in a three-car crash that killed two new Schaumburg High School graduates Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

Deni Rubio, 32, of the 600 block of Linden Avenue, has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide, one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to a Hoffman Estates police news release issued late Sunday night

Hoffman Estates police and paramedics were called at 8:52 a.m. Saturday to the crash scene near the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads.

Amelia Mazeikis, 18, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. D'Shaun Tudela, also 18 and a passenger in Mazeikis' vehicle, was pronounced dead at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Two other people suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

In a statement Saturday, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Director of Communications Erin Holmes called Mazeikis and Tudela "individuals with bright futures ahead of them."

Holmes added that counselors will be available at Schaumburg High School beginning Monday.