Waukegan man, 18, who died of gunshot wound outside apartment complex identified

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old Waukegan man killed by a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday afternoon outside an apartment complex in his hometown.

Kyron Goode was found by Waukegan police officers and paramedics at about 2:33 p.m. Thursday outside the Barwell Manor Apartments on the 500 block of South Genessee Street after a report of a shooting.

An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner's Office determined Goode died from the gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported Goode to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Waukegan police continue to investigate the shooting.