Suburban Skyview: Naperville bridge construction progressing one section at a time

Traffic through downtown Naperville can be challenging to navigate at times, and construction of the new Washington Street bridge -- scheduled to be complete next fall -- is expected to help alleviate congestion on a busy thoroughfare that carries 30,000 cars daily.

The new bridge will feature two lanes in each direction and a center lane for vehicles turning between Chicago and Aurora avenues. Federal funding is covering 80% of the bridge's replacement cost, while the city's share is slated to be $3.2 million

While passing through the area, I was intrigued by the height of the surrounding riverbank visible where the southernmost bridge section had been removed.

Until recently, the drone that I'd been using had a single wide-angle lens. I now use one with a dual-lens system that allows both wide-angle and telephoto views, the latter of which creates an entirely different perspective.

This image of the bridge was taken with the telephoto lens. It was taken on a workday; I wanted to avoid being a distraction to the construction workers, so I was able to take this image from quite a distance away from the project.

Plus, at this angle, the height of the bridge and surrounding banks is apparent, adding depth to the scene.

• If you know of something you'd like to see photographed from above, email skyview@dailyherald.com.