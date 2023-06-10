 

Suburban Skyview: Naperville bridge construction progressing one section at a time

  • Work is progressing on the replacement of the Washington Street bridge over the DuPage River on the south end of downtown Naperville. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2024.

      Work is progressing on the replacement of the Washington Street bridge over the DuPage River on the south end of downtown Naperville. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2024. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 6/10/2023 4:56 PM

Traffic through downtown Naperville can be challenging to navigate at times, and construction of the new Washington Street bridge -- scheduled to be complete next fall -- is expected to help alleviate congestion on a busy thoroughfare that carries 30,000 cars daily.

The new bridge will feature two lanes in each direction and a center lane for vehicles turning between Chicago and Aurora avenues. Federal funding is covering 80% of the bridge's replacement cost, while the city's share is slated to be $3.2 million

 

While passing through the area, I was intrigued by the height of the surrounding riverbank visible where the southernmost bridge section had been removed.

Until recently, the drone that I'd been using had a single wide-angle lens. I now use one with a dual-lens system that allows both wide-angle and telephoto views, the latter of which creates an entirely different perspective.

This image of the bridge was taken with the telephoto lens. It was taken on a workday; I wanted to avoid being a distraction to the construction workers, so I was able to take this image from quite a distance away from the project.

Plus, at this angle, the height of the bridge and surrounding banks is apparent, adding depth to the scene.

• If you know of something you'd like to see photographed from above, email skyview@dailyherald.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 