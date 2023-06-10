Schaumburg High School grads killed in crash had 'bright futures ahead'

The two victims of a three-car crash in Hoffman Estates Saturday morning were recent graduates of Schaumburg High School, according to a statement from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Saturday night.

"Class of 2023 graduates Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela were individuals with bright futures ahead of them, and this devastating news affects many in our Saxon high school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends, and we also offer our sincere condolences to all Schaumburg High School students, families and staff," Director of Communications Erin Holmes said, adding that Student Services staff will be available beginning Monday for anyone who needs support.

Hoffman Estates police and paramedics were called at 8:52 a.m. to the crash near the intersection of HIggins and Barrington roads.

Mazeikis, 18, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to nearby St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where she was pronounced dead. Tudela, a passenger in her vehicle, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he also was pronounced dead.

Two other people involved the crash were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The regional Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the Hoffman Estates Police Department's traffic division with the ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed. However, the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a role, police said.