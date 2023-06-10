Palatine dedicates Police Memorial Plaza Saturday

Center, Gloria Baldassarra, 7, of Rolling Meadows is with family as they honor her great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered Saturday during the Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A statue dedicated to the chief serves as a pivotal backdrop for the ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Frederick Baldassarra, 5, of Rolling Meadows is named after his great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered during the dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The shadow of the youngster's father, Jarrod Baldassarra, is on the right. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Far right, seated, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The names of those being honored were read aloud from the podium. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

At left, Brian Loughlin of Schaumburg, the grandson of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, gets emotional during Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

On right, an empty spot, room for another chair. Holding a photo of her father Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows attended Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the crowd at a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. " ... We thought this was the best way to memorialize those who have retired and passed away so we've had their names etched in granite. You know the stories fade but the names never do." Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Amy and Jim Udoni of Palatine take pictures of the names of familiar police officers etched in the granite during a ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A ceremony was held Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Front, Sgt. Michael Dibble is among seven Palatine Police Department Honor Guard members firing three times for the 21-gun salute ending Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the audience at Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. "We just wanted to do something to honor those who came before us," he said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills was among the crowd attending Saturday's Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Madi Monaghan, 8 months, of Saint Charles, is being held by her aunt Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills at the dedication of the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dozens of people attended the ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald