 

Palatine dedicates Police Memorial Plaza Saturday

  • Center, Gloria Baldassarra, 7, of Rolling Meadows is with family as they honor her great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered Saturday during the Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine.

    Center, Gloria Baldassarra, 7, of Rolling Meadows is with family as they honor her great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered Saturday during the Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • A statue dedicated to the chief serves as a pivotal backdrop for the ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    A statue dedicated to the chief serves as a pivotal backdrop for the ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Frederick Baldassarra, 5, of Rolling Meadows is named after his great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered during the dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The shadow of the youngster's father, Jarrod Baldassarra, is on the right.

    Frederick Baldassarra, 5, of Rolling Meadows is named after his great-grandfather Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, who was remembered during the dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The shadow of the youngster's father, Jarrod Baldassarra, is on the right. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Far right, seated, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The names of those being honored were read aloud from the podium.

    Far right, seated, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. The names of those being honored were read aloud from the podium. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • At left, Brian Loughlin of Schaumburg, the grandson of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, gets emotional during Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    At left, Brian Loughlin of Schaumburg, the grandson of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, gets emotional during Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • On right, an empty spot, room for another chair. Holding a photo of her father Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows attended Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    On right, an empty spot, room for another chair. Holding a photo of her father Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein, Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows attended Saturday's dedication ceremony for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the crowd at a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. " ... We thought this was the best way to memorialize those who have retired and passed away so we've had their names etched in granite. You know the stories fade but the names never do."

    Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the crowd at a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. " ... We thought this was the best way to memorialize those who have retired and passed away so we've had their names etched in granite. You know the stories fade but the names never do." Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Amy and Jim Udoni of Palatine take pictures of the names of familiar police officers etched in the granite during a ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    Amy and Jim Udoni of Palatine take pictures of the names of familiar police officers etched in the granite during a ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • A ceremony was held Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    A ceremony was held Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Front, Sgt. Michael Dibble is among seven Palatine Police Department Honor Guard members firing three times for the 21-gun salute ending Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    Front, Sgt. Michael Dibble is among seven Palatine Police Department Honor Guard members firing three times for the 21-gun salute ending Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the audience at Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. "We just wanted to do something to honor those who came before us," he said.

    Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle addresses the audience at Saturday's ceremony dedicating the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. "We just wanted to do something to honor those who came before us," he said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills was among the crowd attending Saturday's Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine.

    Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills was among the crowd attending Saturday's Police Memorial Plaza dedication in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Madi Monaghan, 8 months, of Saint Charles, is being held by her aunt Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills at the dedication of the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    Madi Monaghan, 8 months, of Saint Charles, is being held by her aunt Mandie Jano of Saint Charles/Campton Hills at the dedication of the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Dozens of people attended the ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    Dozens of people attended the ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Front, Sgt. Michael Dibble is among seven members of the Palatine Police Department Honor Guard firing three times for the 21-gun salute ending the ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine.

    Front, Sgt. Michael Dibble is among seven members of the Palatine Police Department Honor Guard firing three times for the 21-gun salute ending the ceremony Saturday to dedicate the new Police Memorial Plaza in Palatine. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 6/10/2023 5:09 PM

Dozens of people attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for Palatine's new Police Memorial Plaza.

Members of the Palatine Police Department welcomed the families of the deceased and retired Palatine police officers who came to honor their loved ones.

 

"It's very touching, very emotional," said Juanita Baldassarra of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of the late Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, about the tribute and gesture.

The memorial plaza was built to honor the service and sacrifice made by Palatine police officers. Officers who have died are remembered with a named brick within the plaza.

"My dad was an incredible man," said a tearful Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein.

Amy Udoni of Palatine, Radlein's other daughter, and her husband, Jim Udoni, took photos of the familiar names etched in the granite.

"It's very moving ... because these men, we've known so many of them," she said.

The ceremony included multiple speakers and a reading of the names of all the honorees. It concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Palatine Police Honor Guard.

"We just wanted to do something to honor those who came before us and we thought this was the best way to memorialize those who have retired and passed away so we've had their names etched in granite," Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle said. "You know the stories fade but the names never do."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 