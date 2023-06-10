Palatine dedicates Police Memorial Plaza Saturday
Dozens of people attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for Palatine's new Police Memorial Plaza.
Members of the Palatine Police Department welcomed the families of the deceased and retired Palatine police officers who came to honor their loved ones.
"It's very touching, very emotional," said Juanita Baldassarra of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of the late Sgt. Frederick A. Hahn, about the tribute and gesture.
The memorial plaza was built to honor the service and sacrifice made by Palatine police officers. Officers who have died are remembered with a named brick within the plaza.
"My dad was an incredible man," said a tearful Rebecca Loughlin of Rolling Meadows, the daughter of Cmdr. Raymond D. Radlein.
Amy Udoni of Palatine, Radlein's other daughter, and her husband, Jim Udoni, took photos of the familiar names etched in the granite.
"It's very moving ... because these men, we've known so many of them," she said.
The ceremony included multiple speakers and a reading of the names of all the honorees. It concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Palatine Police Honor Guard.
"We just wanted to do something to honor those who came before us and we thought this was the best way to memorialize those who have retired and passed away so we've had their names etched in granite," Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle said. "You know the stories fade but the names never do."