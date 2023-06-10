 

4 shot during Oak Park funeral procession, police say

 
By Cate Cauguiran and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Updated 6/10/2023 6:37 PM

Four people were shot during a funeral procession in Oak Park Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in Oak Park in the 900 block of Madison Street, ABC7 Chicago reports.

 

Members of the procession are believed to have been targeted, police said.

Bystanders were not injured.

Those who witnessed the aftermath said the scene was chaotic, and described seeing a couple of victims being taken away for medical assistance.

One father told ABC 7 he and his son were inside a music school on the block where the shooting happened.

"We were talking to the person at my kid's music lesson, and all of a sudden, we heard what sounded like a snare drum. It was like a rhythmic sound and (the instructor) was like, 'we don't have any drum lessons scheduled for today.'" said Jaime Rava.

Madison Street is closed in both directions near the shooting. Officials did not say when the street would reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

