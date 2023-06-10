2 people killed in 3-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates Saturday morning

A young woman and man from one vehicle died Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates in which alcohol is suspected as a factor, authorities said.

Hoffman Estates police and paramedics were called at 8:52 a.m. to the site of the collision near the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads.

The 18-year-old female driver of one vehicle was taken to nearby St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where she was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old male passenger in her vehicle was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village where he also was pronounced dead.

Two other people from the crash were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld until their families and the Cook County medical examiner's office are notified, police said.

The regional Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the Hoffman Estates Police Department's traffic division with the ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed. However, the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a role, police said.