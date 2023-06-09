 

White House: Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine

  • This image provided by Maxar Technologies and released by The White House shows an industrial site several hundred miles east of Moscow where U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia with Iran's help, is building a factory to produce attack drones for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials believe the plant in Russia's Alabuga special economic zone could be operational by early next year.

    This image provided by Maxar Technologies and released by The White House shows an industrial site several hundred miles east of Moscow where U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia with Iran's help, is building a factory to produce attack drones for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials believe the plant in Russia's Alabuga special economic zone could be operational by early next year. Associated Press

 
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/9/2023 1:23 PM

Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to a U.S. intelligence finding released by the White House on Friday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 