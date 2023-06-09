 

Trump-appointed judge who issued rulings favorable to him assigned to oversee criminal case

  • Prosecutors have said that former President Donald Trump took roughly 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including some 100 that were seized by the FBI last August in a search of the home that underscored the gravity of the Justice Department's investigation.

By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
Updated 6/9/2023 12:20 PM

Donald Trump's historic criminal case on felony charges of mishandling classified documents is set to unfold in Florida and will at least initially be overseen by a federal judge who issued rulings favorable to him last year and expressed repeated skepticism of Justice Department positions.

