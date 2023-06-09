The U.S. and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It's a routine peril for many countries
Updated 6/9/2023 12:24 PM
Thick, smoky air from Canadian wildfires made for days of misery in New York City and across the U.S. Northeast this week. But for much of the rest of the world, breathing dangerously polluted air is an inescapable fact of life -- and death.
Article Comments
