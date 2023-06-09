Tens of thousands rally against Serbia's populist leader, warn of protest 'radicalization'

People hold posters depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, right, and pro-regime tabloid editor Dragan J. Vucicevic wearing a prison uniforms Friday during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks. Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people rallied again in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of Serbia's populist president and warned of "radicalization" of the peaceful protest if their demands aren't met -- all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation.