Tens of thousands rally against Serbia's populist leader, warn of protest 'radicalization'
Updated 6/9/2023 2:03 PM
Tens of thousands of people rallied again in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of Serbia's populist president and warned of "radicalization" of the peaceful protest if their demands aren't met -- all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation.
