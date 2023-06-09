Russia claims it blew up advanced Ukrainian tank. Video shows its helicopter attacked a tractor

This image from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Tuesday shows what Russia claimed was the destruction of a German-made Leopard tank. But a visual analysis by The Associated Press shows the grainy black-and-white video Russia released prove it had blown up the tanks actually documented the destruction of a tractor. Two experts, who watched the Russian video, both said the vehicle struck by the helicopter's missile was not a Leopard tank, or any other type of armored vehicle. Valentin Châtelet, a research associate at The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, also said the objects in the video were clearly not Leopard tanks. Associated Press