Russia claims it blew up advanced Ukrainian tank. Video shows its helicopter attacked a tractor
Updated 6/9/2023 10:28 AM
A grainy black-and-white gunsight video Russia released this week to bolster a claim its military blew up some of Ukraine's most fearsome tanks actually documented the destruction of a tractor, according to a visual analysis by The Associated Press.
